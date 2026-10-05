India fined 20% of match fees, West Indies 10% as slow over rate in 3rd ODI draws ICC ire

West Indies' Shai Hope, left, and India's captain Shubman Gill after West Indies' won the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. (PTI Photo)

India and West Indies were both fined by the International Cricket Council on Monday for maintaining a slow over-rates during the third ODI in New Chandigarh. The match went on for over nine hours and the length of the game was pointed out by notably by former India head coach Ravi Shastri from the commentary box and by former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on social media.

While India have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee, the West Indies were docked 10 per cent of their earnings after being ruled four and two overs short of their required over-rates respectively, once time allowances were taken into consideration.