India fined 20% of match fees, West Indies 10% as slow over rate in 3rd ODI draws ICC ire

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India and West Indies were both fined by the International Cricket Council on Monday for maintaining a slow over-rates during the third ODI in New Chandigarh. The match went on for over nine hours and the length of the game was pointed out by notably by former India head coach Ravi Shastri from the commentary box and by former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on social media.
While India have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee, the West Indies were docked 10 per cent of their earnings after being ruled four and two overs short of their required over-rates respectively, once time allowances were taken into consideration.
Match referee Prakash Bhatt imposed the sanctions after the match on Saturday. “Both captains pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, meaning there was no need for formal hearings,” the ICC said in a statement.
The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Virender Sharma.
While India finished with a 2-1 win in the series, the West Indies recorded a famous win in the match itself, rewriting the record for their highest succesfull run chase in ODIs. Captain Shai Hope led the way with an unbeaten 162 as West Indies chased down 352. It was the first time since December 2019 that India had lost an ODI match at home against the West Indies.
Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill fell after scoring just one run in his domestic home ground, after having scored centuries in the previous two matches. Virat Kohli was out for a golden duck after that, ending his streak of big scores as well. Rohit Sharma then scored a 92 and that was followed by KL Rahul’s unbeaten 162 pushed India to a total of 351/7. The two sides will now turn their attention to the five-match T20I series, which begins on Tuesday in Lucknow.
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