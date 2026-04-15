Indian cricket’s fast bowling pipeline is broken, Munaf Patel explains why

The bigger issue, in Munaf's view, is that nobody wants to be a fast bowler anymore. The IPL has made white ball cricket the only pathway that matters. (ANI Photo/Sportzpics)

Munaf Patel believes reverse swing is on its way to becoming a YouTube memory. And he thinks cricket’s administrators are largely responsible.

On Bombay Sport Exchange, TOI Sports’ YouTube show, the former India fast bowler traced the decline directly to the Covid-era saliva ban — a ban that he argues should have been lifted long ago but hasn’t been, because the wrong people are making the decisions.

“It depends on who is making the decisions. If you have the right people — cricketers — they will understand that saliva should be allowed. But when you have put office bearers in charge, they simply don’t know.”