India fall to Ireland for first time ever, lose by 34 runs

After 9 tries, Ireland finally got their maiden T20I victory against India on Friday when they skittled out new skipper Shreyas Iyer’s side for 148, winning by 34 runs. India were right up against it when they lost 6 wickets for just 100 runs with Sanju Samson (5), Tilak Varma (19), Iyer (3), Abhishek Sharma (50), Ishan Kishan (1) and Washington Sundar (9) all back into the hut.

Abhishek’s 50 was the only bright spot for India while Shivam Dube chipped in with 25 before India lost wickets in a bunch once again, going from 100/6 to 137/8. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana were the last wickets to fall as India suffered a shocker in Iyer’s first match as T20I captain.

Earlier, Indian pacers stuck to hard lengths and preyed on the aggressive tendencies of Ireland batters, limiting them to 182 for nine.

The much-anticipated international debut for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not happen, but the full house at Stormont ground had enough to cheer for as India, led by Harshit Rana (3/24) dominated from ball one.

Ireland skipper Lorcan Tucker made a half-century (50, 36 balls) but it was largely a lone hand.

The Indian quicks did not try to pitch the ball up and search for swing, as many would expect in these conditions.

But they placed their belief in back of the length deliveries and were rewarded handsomely.

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In the power play segment, the priced wickets of Tim Tector, Harry Tector and Ross Adair helped reduce the home side to 30 for three, and Ireland could only score 36 in the first six overs.

Tim and Adair went for pull shots, and gave catches to Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson respectively.

Both fell to Rana and his intensity in the first match after recovering from a four-month injury lay-off might have pleased the team management.

Harry went for a drive when Arshdeep Singh (2/28) offered a rare fuller delivery, resulting in a simple catch to Samson.

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Shivam Dube too reaped benefits of shorter length, getting rid of Ben Calitz, who had extracted two sixes off Prasidh Krishna.

Ireland were 51 for four then, but Tucker realised 64 runs for the fifth wicket to rescue them from a precarious position.