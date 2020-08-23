India to host England Tests in February next year, followed by IPL 2021

India lost 4-1 when they toured England in 2018. (Source: AP)

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team “will continue to fulfil its FTP commitments”, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has informed the state associations and affiliated units. In a letter, Ganguly has also stated that the Board will wait for the coronavirus situation in the country to improve before starting the domestic season.

“The BCCI and the Indian cricket team will continue to fulfil its FTP commitments. The senior Indian men’s team will travel to Australia for its series starting in December this year and will come back to the country for a series against England starting in February next year,” Ganguly wrote in his letter, addressed to the presidents and secretaries of all affiliated members of the Board.

The BCCI president also informed that the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence in April. “This (England series) will be followed by IPL 2021 in April.” The BCCI had to delay this year’s IPL because of the pandemic, and the tournament will now be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10.

“We have taken all necessary precautionary measures to make sure that the (upcoming) IPL goes on smoothly,” Ganguly’s letter stated.

With regards to the Future Tours Programme (FTP), the pandemic forced the BCCI to cancel India’s tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe that were due in June and August respectively. Also, England’s tour of India for a limited-overs series, scheduled for September and October, has been postponed to “early 2021”. India will play four Tests in Australia, while the home series against England will have five Tests.

As for domestic cricket, Ganguly’s letter stated: “In the domestic cricket context, we are currently in the offseason and the BCCI is making all efforts to ensure that domestic cricket resumes as and when the conditions permit. The health and safety of players and all other involved in domestic cricket is of utmost importance to BCCI and we are constantly monitoring all aspects.”

The BCCI is also thinking about the tours of the Indian women’s cricket team. “The tours of the senior Indian women’s teams are also under discussion and more details will be shared shortly,” Ganguly wrote.

