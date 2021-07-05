scorecardresearch
India, England Test series set to be played in front of capacity crowd

India and New Zealand had played the ICC World Test Championship final in front of a limited crowd at Southampton last month with the upper limited capped at 4000.

By: PTI | London |
July 5, 2021 11:16:36 pm
England v West Indies - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain. General view duringA view of the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (File)

The five-Test series between India and England is set to be played in front of packed crowds after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lifting of COVID-19 related restrictions on Monday.

The Indian players are currently on a break and will reassemble on July 14.

