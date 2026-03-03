T20 World Cup: Lunar eclipse forces India to change training schedule in Mumbai

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
The India team has decided to change the timing of its practice session on Tuesday due to lunar eclipse, it is learnt. The Indian Express understands that Indian team management wanted to begin their practice session at 6 PM as they usually do two days before the match in the T20 World Cup. In its official communication the Indian board had informed that the Indian team will train from 6-9 PM at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the T20 World Cup semifinal against England.
However, team management decided to change its timing after they found out that the lunar eclipse will start from 03:20 PM and it will end at 06:47 PM. As per Hindu rituals the team found it inauspicious to train during the period as it brings bad luck. At the same time the moon will be visible in India from 06:26 PM and the maximum visibility will begin from 06:33 PM to 06:40 PM.
“The team found out that since it is chandra grahan ‘lunar eclipse’ one should avoid doing anything good. As India is playing semi-finals against England the team wanted to start on a positive note. Many felt that we can push the practice time until 6:40 PM one should avoid doing any activity. The team management agreed to it and practice was postponed by an hour,” a source confirmed.
The Indian team have been praying and following rituals a lot during the course of the tournament. The team and its players have been seen going to various temples on eve of the game. The players went to a temple in Kolkata and other places before their game.
Having defeated West Indies in the final Super 8 clash to confirm the semi-final spot, India will now take on England on Thursday. India, which are the holders of the T20 World Cup trophy, are eyeing history to become the first team to defend the title.
