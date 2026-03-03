T20 World Cup: Lunar eclipse forces India to change training schedule in Mumbai

The India team has decided to change the timing of its practice session on Tuesday due to lunar eclipse, it is learnt. The Indian Express understands that Indian team management wanted to begin their practice session at 6 PM as they usually do two days before the match in the T20 World Cup. In its official communication the Indian board had informed that the Indian team will train from 6-9 PM at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the T20 World Cup semifinal against England.

However, team management decided to change its timing after they found out that the lunar eclipse will start from 03:20 PM and it will end at 06:47 PM. As per Hindu rituals the team found it inauspicious to train during the period as it brings bad luck. At the same time the moon will be visible in India from 06:26 PM and the maximum visibility will begin from 06:33 PM to 06:40 PM.