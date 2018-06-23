Virat Kohli leaves smile on child’s face as Team India depart for UK

Virat Kohli gets clicked with a little fan. (Source: Twitter/BCCI) Virat Kohli gets clicked with a little fan. (Source: Twitter/BCCI)

The Indian team on Saturday flew out for their of Ireland and England – a three-month long tour and the Indian captain Virat Kohli brought a smile on a little fan’s face as she asked for a picture. A girl wanted a picture with Kohli and the captain didn’t hesitate to get clicked. BCCI posted the picture on their official Twitter handle and captioned it, “Little Radha wanted a picture with #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli and the smile on her face tells the story.” Elsewhere, the team handle also posted pictures of other members of the team getting ready for take off. Later, Kohli shared a picture of himself, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni and masseur Arun Kanade.

India are scheduled to play two T20Is in Ireland and the series would be followed by three T20I, three ODIs and five Tests against England.

Little Radha wanted a picture with #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli and the smile on her face tells the story. pic.twitter.com/FTOPrNFu27 — BCCI (@BCCI) 23 June 2018

Kohli was earlier scheduled to play for Surrey in his maiden County stint but was ruled out due to a neck injury. Addressing concerns surrounding his fitness, the Indian skipper said, “I am 100 percent fine now and absolutely ready to go. My neck is fine now. I’ve had good practice & played 6-7 sessions in Mumbai. Breaks like these make you fresh mentally. It has made me excited to go back on to the pitch again.”

“In hindsight, not playing county cricket was the best thing to happen at that moment although I wanted to experience the conditions. England is a place where we haven’t played so much, there is a big gap of four years. So I wanted to acclimatize to the damp conditions.”

“But when I look at it now, attempting to get used to conditions with a 90 percent fit body wasn’t a good idea. Glad I missed it. Now I am 110 percent and I would much rather be in this position. I need to be fresh and that was the best thing to happen.”

India T20I Squad for Ireland: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav

India Squad for England

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav

India T20I Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd