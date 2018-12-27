India, England among favourites in 2019 ICC World Cup, reckons Viv Richards

West Indies batting great Viv Richards Thursday rated hosts England, India, Pakistan and Australia as favourites for the 2019 ICC World Cup.

“England has played well. But always they have fallen short at the last moment. It is a good team always. Pakistan and India are two teams that can defeat anyone. Australia is another great team. So, I think there are 4-5 teams that have the potential to win 2019 World Cup,” Richards said.

Asked about the West Indies, he said the team has not shown the best form in recent years and hoped it would reach the top again.

“In limited over game, it all depends on how you play on that particular day. If it is a bad day, even a bad team can defeat you. I hope to see the team where it belonged,” Richards said.

He praised former captain Brian Lara and said West Indies was fortunate to have a batsman like him.

When asked if there is any possibility for him to enter politics like Imran Khan, Richards said: “It will be tough for me. Because whenever you do well, you are in honeymoon period. But once it is gone, back to square one again.”

“It (politics) is a ticklish subject. It is always hard to please people as they expect more. In that case, I envy Imran for reaching that position,”