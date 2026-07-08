India crash to record 125-run defeat against England in 3rd T20I

India were thrashed by 125 runs, their worst-ever T20I defeat in a chase, by England in the third of a five-match series at Trent Bridge, being wiped out for just 76 runs runs in reply to a target of 202. It is India’s fourth defeat in five matches since they won the 2026 T20 World Cup, with the one game they didn’t lose being the washed out first T20I of this series. England have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and thus can’t lose this series now. Just four Indian players managed to get to double-digit scores, with the highest being 13 runs scored by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma.

More to come…