Why are India and England players wearing black armbands in third ODI at Lord’s

Players from both India and England wore black armbands in memory of Sir Garfield Sobers, who passed away on Friday.

Both teams also observed a minute’s silence before the start of play at Lord’s on Sunday. England won the toss and elected to bat first in the series decider.

India made three changes to the team that lost in Cardiff, bringing in Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav for Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah was ruled out of the match due to an injury to his left knee in the second match on Thursday.

“Jasprit Bumrah had an impact injury on his left knee while fielding in the second ODI in Cardiff. He was not available for selection for the third ODI due to reactive swelling in his left knee,” a BCCI statement said.