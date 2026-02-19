‘Every match they drop 2-3 catches’: India are the ‘worst catching team’ in T20 World Cup 2026, says Varun Aaron

T20 World Cup: India have been the worst catching team in the world in the last 12-18 months, said Varun Aaron. (AP Photo)

Though India have notched up four out of four wins in their T20 World Cup 2026 group stage campaign to secure a berth in the Super 8s, there is a glaring area of concern that has persisted with Suryakumar Yadav’s unit for a considerable period of time now.

While they have not produced clinical efforts with the bat and ball to see off their Group A opponents, the Men in Blue’s sloppy fielding efforts are particularly concerning for former India pacer Varun Aaron as the team heads into the last-eight stage of the title defence.

India pipped the Netherlands by 17 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday to wrap up the first head and Aaron said that the fielding department will be watched closely as the team enters the Super 8s. Aaron labelled India among the poorest catching units in the world since last year, claiming that the side drops at least two catches every game.