India U19’s dominance in numbers: Yashasvi Jaiswal racks up batting records, spinners shine in World Cup

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal and Priyam Garg celebrate a wicket in the U19 World Cup semifinal vs Pakistan (BCCI) India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal and Priyam Garg celebrate a wicket in the U19 World Cup semifinal vs Pakistan (BCCI)

India will be aiming to win their fifth U19 World Cup title when they play the final against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom on Sunday, and if the numbers racked up by the defending champions throughout their campaign this year are anything to go by, India will enter the final as favourites to win. Bangladesh have qualified for the U19 World Cup final for the first time.

Road to the Final for India

Beat Sri Lanka by 90 runs

Beat Japan by 10 wickets

Beat New Zealand by 44 runs

Beat Australia by 74 runs (Quarterfinal)

Beat Pakistan by 10 wickets (Semifinal)

Reading the numbers

Most Runs: Yashasvi Jaiswal, with 312 runs, looks set to finish the tournament as the highest run scorer. Jaiswal is the only batsman to have crossed the 300-mark, and no one within 100 runs of him will play again in the tournament. It will take a rare failure for Jaiswal in the final and someone to come up with a century-plus score for the Indian opener to be overtaken on the run chart.

Biggest Win of tournament (batting second): India’s 10-wicket win against Japan in the group stages, with the chase of Japan’s 41 being over in 4.5 overs, was the biggest margin of victory for a team batting second.

Ravi Bishnoi scalps four while Kartik Tyagi picks up three wickets as India U19 bowl out Japan U19 for 41. Indian chase to begin shortly. Follow it live 👇👇 https://t.co/evkdeCz0en#INDvJPN #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/CgjN7kzjdt — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2020

India are also the only team to have won by 10 wickets twice in the tournament. They also beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in the semifinal, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a century.

Most 50+ Scores: Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the undisputed batting star of the U19 World Cup. With four fifty+ scores in five matches, he has been the most consistent run-scorer. Even in the match he did not cross the 50-mark, it was only because the target had been 42, in the match vs Japan. His scores have been 59 vs Sri Lanka, 29* vs Japan, 57* vs New Zealand, 62 vs Australia and 105* vs Pakistan.

His 105* – one of only five centuries in the tournament – has been the highest unbeaten score of the tournament. As a result of his sparkling run, Jaiswal’s batting average – 156 – is the highest in the tournament. No one has scored more than one century in the World Cup. Two other batsmen have three 50+ scores – Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran and England’s Dan Mousley.

Most Sixes: Yashasvi Jaiswal is tied for the most sixes in the tournament with Zimbabwe’s Tadiwanashe Marumani, both of whom have hit nine sixes.

Highest Partnership: The 176-run opening stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena in the seminal vs Pakistan has been the highest partnership in the U19 World Cup.

Bowling Records

The highest wicket-taking bowler – and the one with one the best economy rates in the tournament – has been Afghanistan leg spinner Shafiqullah Ghafari. Ghafari, with 16 wickets, leads the charts for now, but maybe overtaken by Australian leg spinner Tanveer Sangha, who has 15 wickets and a game in hand when Australia play the 5th place playoff against West Indies on Friday.

India’s Ravi Bishnoi, with 13 wickets, is three wickets behind Ghafari, with the final in hand.

Among fast bowlers, Kartik Tyagi (11 wickets) has been one of the most impressive in the tournament. Along with spinner Bishnoi, Tyagi has been one of the two most incisive bowlers for India in their campaign.

