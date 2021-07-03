scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 03, 2021
India’s 2021-22 domestic calendar revealed: Ranji Trophy is back

A total of 2127 domestic games will be played this season across various age groups in the men’s & women’s category.

Updated: July 3, 2021 5:02:36 pm
India domestic cricket, India domestic cricket schedule, India domestic cricket schedule 2021The Ranji Trophy begins in November. (File)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the return of domestic cricket in India, for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The season will commence on September 21, 2021, with the Senior Women’s One Day League and will be followed by the Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy, which will take place from October 27.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will begin on October 20 with the final on November 12.

The coveted Ranji Trophy, which was cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be played in a three-month window from November 16, 2021 to February 19, 2022.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy will take place from February 23, 2022 to March 26, 2022.

A total of 2127 domestic games will be played this season across various age groups in the men’s & women’s categories.

A breakdown of the 2021-22 schedule can be found here-

India's domestic season for 2021-22. (Source: BCCI)

