India’s domestic cricket season to begin on August 23, U-23 events turn T20

Jammu and Kashmir's Vanshaj Sharma celebrates with teammates after winning the Ranji Trophy second semifinal cricket match between Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir, at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, Nadia district, West Bengal, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the schedule and venues for the 2026-27 domestic season, with the Ranji Trophy set to start on October 11.

The season will begin with the Duleep Trophy, which will be played at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru between August 23 and September 10. The tournament will continue in the zonal format after the BCCI moved away from the India A, B, C and D model used earlier.

“The domestic season will commence with the prestigious Duleep Trophy from 23rd August 2026, marking the beginning of another extensive and highly competitive calendar that continues to elevate the standards of domestic cricket in India,” the BCCI said in a statement.