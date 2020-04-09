‘India doesn’t need the money’: Kapil Dev snubs Shoaib Akhtar’s cricket match proposal

Kapil Dev said it is not worth risking lives for a cricket match in present times – or for the next 5-6 months. (File Photo/PTI) Kapil Dev said it is not worth risking lives for a cricket match in present times – or for the next 5-6 months. (File Photo/PTI)

Following Shoaib Akhtar’s proposal on an India versus Pakistan cricket series to raise funds in the fight against coronavirus, Kapil Dev said that there cannot be any cricket for now.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain on Thursday shunned Akhtar’s idea of a made-for-television three-match ODI series between the neighbouring countries saying “India doesn’t need the money” and it is not worth risking lives for a cricket match.

“He is entitled to his opinion but we don’t need to raise the money. We have enough. For us, what is important right now is that how our authorities work together to deal with this crisis. I am still seeing a lot of blame game on television from the politicians and that needs to stop,” Dev told PTI.

“Anyway, the BCCI has donated a hefty amount (Rs 51 crore) for the cause and is in a position to donate much more if the need arises. It doesn’t need to raise funds. “The situation is unlikely to get normal anytime soon and organising a cricket game means putting our cricketers at risk which we don’t need to,” he added.

“It is just not worth the risk. And how much money can you make from three games? In my view, you can’t even think of cricket for the next five to six months,” he said.

“Cricket will resume when things get normal. The game can’t be bigger than the country. The pressing issue is to look after the poor, the hospital workers, the police and all other people who are on the frontline of this war,” said the 61-year-old.

As an Indian, Dev feels proud that his country is in a position help other nations including the United States.

“Helping others is in our culture and I feel proud about that. We should not seek credit after helping others. We should strive to become a nation which gives more and more rather than taking from others,” he said. Like everyone else, Dev is at home and practising social distancing.

On the current situation, Kapil Dev said: “Nelson Mandela stayed in a tiny cell for 27 years. Compared to that, we are in a privileged position (that we just have to stay at home for sometime).” “There is nothing bigger than life at the moment and that is what we need to save.”

(With PTI inputs)

