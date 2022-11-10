‘India did not deserve to meet us in MCG….Indian cricket is at the lowest right now’: Shoaib Akhtar post England’s 10 wicket win

Former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar lambasted Team India post their 10-wicket defeat to England at the Adelaide Oval in the second semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

“India did not deserve to meet us in MCG or allowed to take a flight to come to Melbourne because their cricket has been exposed today,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

He further added, “It is no big deal to reach the semifinals. Indian cricket, I think, is at the lowest right now because when it comes to ICC events, India will need to look at their captaincy, the management will need to take the blame.”

Akhtar targeted India’s bowling as the key area of concern, starting from the selection of Mohammed Shami in the squad to the exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal, who the pacer believes could’ve been of use in the semifinal.

“All of a sudden they added Shami to the squad, he’s a good fast bowler, but didn’t deserve to be in the squad, he said. “I can’t tell what the final XI is for India right now. I don’t think India have depth in spin bowling. Chahal could’ve played well. He wasn’t included in the lineup. If Adil Rashid can play, why not Chahal?”

“On a flat track, they (England) were successful in revealing that Indian fast bowling doesn’t have an express pacer. They don’t have cut for role spinners. The team went in with confusing selection calls. The Indian fast bowlers are reliant on conditions, they’d only do well if assisted by them,” Akhtar added.

The 47-year-old also believed that India lacked aggression in bowling and that it would have to be looked at by the future captaincy prospect, Hardik Pandya.

Advertisement

“I felt like India needed to atleast show some aggression, he said. “They raised their hands post 5-6 overs of bowling. They could’ve went round the wicket….some aggression could’ve been shown but they didn’t. I think Hardik Pandya has been appointed as a makeshift captain. If his fitness stays well, he may be promoted as the permanent captain. There’s a lot to think about Indian cricket and they will have to think. The ruthless batting lineup they have isn’t complemented by their bowling.”