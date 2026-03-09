India defend T20 world title, launch dynasty

The winning moment in the final would remain etched in the minds of a lakh spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Tilak Varma completed the catch of Jacob Duffy at long-on, the last New Zealand wicket to fall, and slipped as he tried to fling the ball deep into the rapturous Motera skies. His teammates streamed into him as they lost themselves into a moment of inexpressible joy on a night when volume rather than pictures defined India’s successful title defence, the first team in the history to achieve the feat.

It was also the catharsis the Narendra Modi Stadium had been waiting for since the 2023 50-over World Cup, when the home team had waltzed to the final in supreme form, only to be outclassed by the Australians on the big day. It was the wound that had waited for more than two years to be healed.

Celebrations would tumble. Players, in a fleeting sense of disbelief, struggled for words in front of the camera. “Next couple of days will be a big party with the boys,” Varma said. “This is a very good team with a lot of match-winners, and the result is cherry on the cake,” Arshdeep Singh said. “Feels like a dream,” Sanju Samson, the player of the tournament, would say. Jasprit Bumrah, player of the match, felt cathartic. “It feels extremely special because I’ve played one final in my home venue but couldn’t win that one, but today I won.”

Hardik Pandya blew kisses into the stands; Suryakumar Yadav embraced coach Gautam Gambhir, a solemn moment. He hugged every teammate and support staff, his eyes turning moist with each passing second. Garish fireworks were set off, blue confetti rained down from the night sky. Varun Chakaravarthy’s son clung onto his neck; Surya played with Axar Patel’s toddler. The vanquished New Zealanders wore a smile of resignation. India were too indomitable for them.

Once India pillaged 255 on the board, it was a near- impossible task, not least under the suffocating scoreboard pressure, not with a blue human wall heaving in the stands. Hard as New Zealand tried, they lost wickets at a fair clip, the clutches of cruel destiny devouring them. The two-wicket burst of Bumrah, whereupon the vaunted pacer broke into a dance step, was the final act of embarrassment. India bundled New Zealand for 159 runs, the 96-run margin of victory fully capturing the dominance India wielded in the game.

Every triumph comes with deeper and wider narratives. This was India finally establishing itself as the T20 powerhouse of the world. It has the richest league in the world, it is a wondrous hot house of talent, and cricket’s most powerful voice. But it never had the sceptre of supremacy, domination that could be measured in medals and trophies, the metrics that define teams. The crown eluded them for 17 years. They reclaimed it in 2024: they retained it in 2026.

A favourable alignment of stars and circumstances could win a team a title. But successive ones require sustained excellence, the capacity to conquer the format’s notorious fickleness. They not only defeated New Zealand, but also the suffocating pressure that haunted them from the first day of the tournament and the unflinching burden of expectations. The batting has mixed ruthlessness with style, the bowlers work together with humming perfection, the music of Bumrah and friends was irresistible. Collectively, these players are so good to watch and too good not to win.

It’s the night when a dynasty was launched, the start of a legacy, the culmination of a methodical progress. It is the night they became the gold standard, like Australia’s ODI Invincibles. It’s the night that gave the sterile colosseum an identity, its own claim to history. It is the night that burned the painful memories of 2023. It was the night Surya’s team shouldered the weight of history and the weight of expectations admirably lightly. It was a night India willed themselves to win.

A sense of purpose blazed India from the start. There was no pause, no inhibition, just the pure purpose to find the rope. The hitting rate was dizzying, as though it were a video game, where the batsmen just need to twist the console. It was an onslaught on the senses. They smeared 17 sixes and 19 fours. But the numbers themselves were largely irrelevant. What mattered was the way in which they were deployed: as a plot device, a number in service to the wider narrative.

The mixed soil surface was dreamy, the bounce and pace just auspicious to swing down the line. The dimensions of the ground were not daunting. But the skill and verve India’s batsmen demonstrated were impeccable. It began with a throwback onslaught from Abhishek Sharma. His departure didn’t usher in caution. Ishan Kishan didn’t hang around to get his eye in. He hit a pair of fours, the first being a remarkable stroke. He rattled 54 off 24 balls, sustaining the heady impetus the openers had instilled.

Among them, he is the most savage one. The top three contributed 195 runs in an astonishing 92 balls. Ishan’s was a vision into the future of T20 batting, as pure entertainment, liberated from the clutches of convention, with the childish innocence of hitting nearly every ball to the fence, stripped of complications.

India rode on a blistering wave of wild raw energy. The noise emerged in rolling, tumbling waves. Bodies in blue shirts in the vast dome tumbled in the stands. The arena was like a planet of its own, revelling in an unbreakable tide of joy. The only times it felt silent was when India lost a clutch of wickets towards the end, impeding their pursuit of 300, and when Tim Seifert and Finn Allen crunched 31 runs in 2.3 overs.

But the inspired move of summoning Axar bore fruits as he nailed Allen. Soon, the visitors stumbled to 47 for 3 and later 72 for 5. Bumrah returned to sting the lower order. Festivities had already lit up the stands and it would go deep into the night.