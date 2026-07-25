India defeat Zimbabwe by 90 runs, Shreyas Iyer wins first series as captain

Prince Yadav of India celebrates the wicket of Sikandar Raza (C) of Zimbabwe during the 2ND T20 International match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe on July 25, 2026. (CREIMAS)

India wrapped up the T20I series vs Zimbabwe with one game in hand as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead against the hosts with a 90-run win at Harare on Saturday. Chasing 219, Zimbabwe did not look comfortable, losing wickets at regular junctures, ultimately scoring just 129.

This was also skipper Shreyas Iyer’s first series win after taking over as India captain, having lost the previous two series vs Ireland and England. Abhishek Sharma took 3 wickets while Prince Yadav and Yash Thakur took 2 scalps each while all the others except Mayank Yadav chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma led an intent-filled batting effort with well-paced 81 and an unbeaten 60 respectively. Asked to bat first India were in early trouble at 29 for two.