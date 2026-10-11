Arshdeep Singh takes 3 as India defeat West Indies, take 2-1 lead in series

Arshdeep Singh of India celebrates the wicket of Shai Hope of West Indies during the 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies at the Holkar Stadium, Indore, India on October 11, 2026. (CREIMAS)

The Indian bowlers made a blistering comeback after getting pummeled in the second T20I at Ranchi, helping the Men in Blue defeat West Indies by 14 runs in the 3rd match at Indore. The result means that the the hosts now have a 2-1 lead in the series with 2 matches to go.

At one point, Kamil Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer looked to repeat the script of the Ranchi match but Naman Dhir sent both batters back as soon as they were threatening to up the ante. Arshdeep Singh also took 3 wickets including the big wicket of Shai Hope.

Earlier, a sloppy batting approach in the middle overs took the sheen off opener Abhishek Sharma’s sprightly 69 as India managed 223 all out on a track with some variable bounce. Abhishek’s fiery knock came off 30 balls (6×6, 5×4) and his 108-run stand for the second wicket off only 40 balls with Ishan Kishan had put India on course for a massive total.