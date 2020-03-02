India couldn’t show the discipline required: Cricket fraternity reacts to 2nd Test thrashing by New Zealand

India went down by 7 wickets in the 2nd Test (Source: AP) India went down by 7 wickets in the 2nd Test (Source: AP)

New Zealand completed a seven-wicket victory over India in the second Test in Christchurch on Monday to win the series 2-0 and sweep of the number one side in the world. The Black Caps dismissed the tourists for 124 in the first hour of the day before chasing down their 132-run victory target with half of the test to spare for the loss of three wickets.

Henry Nicholls hit the winning run as New Zealand drove home a dominance that was only briefly challenged in the series as India succumbed to their first two defeats in the World Test Championship.

Openers Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55) did most of the work before falling to Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah respectively, the latter producing a peach of a ball to take out the batsman’s off stump.

Expressing his disappointment, Virat Kohli said that India’s failure in the Test series was a combination of the home team making them commit mistakes and the Indian batsmen not having the proper execution.

Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted:

Many congratulations to the @BLACKCAPS on beating India and winning the Test series comprehensively. India couldn’t show the discipline required to stick it out and will be deeply disappointed. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/znJZHLr8Kx — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 2, 2020

New Zealand were whitewashed in the T20Is on 2nd Feb. In the month gone by since, they haven’t conceded an inch. First in ODIs and now in Tests, they’ve been as clinical as it gets.

Congratulations on winning your 6th straight Test series at home, @BLACKCAPS#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/ZG3sLpmFIe — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 2, 2020

New Zealand outbowled India in spite of Bumrah’s fire in the 2nd test and Ishant in the 1st. But the decisive factor was the absence of opening partnerships that sets the scene for everyone else. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 2, 2020

It didn’t help that India lost two key tosses but good on Kohli to say that he won’t look at that as a factor — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 2, 2020

Learnings for India – Need swing bowlers who pitch the ball up more than seam bowlers who hit the deck in NZ & the quest to find batsmen who can cope with swinging conditions must continue. Remember Ind 5/3? WC semis? Again swinging conditions, same opposition.#indvnz — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 2, 2020

Was hoping it would be much later. But it’s come before time. The series end #AskSanjay session. Let’s have a freewheeling discussion on the Test series. Question, thoughts etc…throw it all in. ?? — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 2, 2020

How does one explain complete Kiwi dominance over No1 Test team..?!! Am struggling to press the right button..could someone pl help without being abusive or atrociously unkind to any individual..?!!Meanwhile let’s praise NZ fr cool & calculated commitment..& staying Calm/Humble! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) March 2, 2020

India under Kohli competed in most Tests overseas….but this series was different. India only participated. Batting and the inability to dismiss NZ’s lower-order let India down. #NZvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 2, 2020

These were helpful pitches but not exactly the ones where both matches should’ve finished inside 9 sessions. The quality of batsmanship on show is worrying. #Tests #NZvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 2, 2020

India’s final wicket fell when Bumrah charged down the track for a single and was left stranded as Ravindra Jadeja declined the run, a suitably chaotic end to a poor effort from a much vaunted batting order on New Zealand’s green pitches.

