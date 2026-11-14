India defeat Pakistan by 1 wicket to clinch U-19 Asia Cup title

India defeated Pakistan by 1 wicket in a thrilling U-19 Asia Cup final with Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan playing the match of their lives to hand their country a hard fought win in Oman’s Al Amerat. Ulva and Chauhan put up a 57-run partnership after most of India’s big guns were back in the hut, with the match looking beyond them.

But the duo’s 9th wicket partnership as well as Chigurupati Venkata’s 11 runs proved to be the difference as the boys in blue clinched the Asia Cup title. This was the repeat of last year’s final where Pakistan had come out on top but this time India’s lower order stood form and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.