India defeat Bangladesh by 40 runs, punch tickets to Asia Cup final

Deepti Sharma starred with 3 wickets on Thursday as India restricted Bangladesh to 109/7 in a chase of 149 to win the semifinal of the Asia Cup by 40 runs and make their way into the final. They will now wait for the winners of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match on Friday to find out who they face in the summit clash.

Earlier, Shafali Verma rode her luck on a testing pitch where the other batters disappointed to push India to 149 for five. Shafali was dropped as many as thee times in her stroke-filled 64 off 40 balls. The Bangladesh bowling attack, which has been impressive in the tournament, was able to keep the accomplished Indian batters quiet for majority of the innings.