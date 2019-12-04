India to face Pakistan in Over 50s World Cup debut next year

The tournament logo. (Source: Twitter) The tournament logo. (Source: Twitter)

India will take on Pakistan in the Over 50s World Cup in South Africa, which will be held in Cape Town and Stellenbosch between March 11 and 24 next year. Along with India, West Indies, Namibia, and Zimbabwe will also be making their debut in the tournament.

Hoping to continue the trend of never losing to Pakistan in a World Cup match against Pakistan in any format, Shailendra Singh will be leading the Indian side. India have been grouped with Pakistan, England and hosts South Africa, while Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka are in the other group.

India’s opening match is on March 11 when they take on England.

“I’ve captained Bombay Gym for 15 years, I represented the entire ’83 team during their streak and I’ve played against the greats in county cricket in England and Scotland. I’m excited for the chance to lead India in its World Cup effort and, along with Ajoy Roy, I hope to bring the cup back to India and make the entire nation proud,” Shailendra was quoted as saying to The Hindu.

Roy, who is the president of India Over 50s Association, indicated the team is keen to impress in their opening World Cup.

“You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression. And that’s exactly what the Indian team hopes to do in their first showing against eleven others,” he said.

Former World Cup winning India captain Kapil Dev also let his excitement known about the upcoming competition.

“This is a beautiful moment, he (Shailendra) is going to play cricket above 50 representing India and going to lead the World Cup. I want to wish him and his entire team good luck. Do well boys and we are with you all the way and enjoy the game,” he said, speaking about Shailendra.

The first-ever World Cup for Over-50s, which was won by Australia, was played in Sydney in 2018. The tournament, however, was not recognised by the International Cricket Council.

