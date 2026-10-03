India beat Pakistan by 19 runs in thriller to win Asian Games cricket gold, defend title

India edged out Pakistan in a nervy final by 19 runs to claim the Asian Games men’s cricket gold medal on Saturday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

Winning the toss on a dicey pitch, Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first again in a bid to put on a daunting total. Following the same template from their 124-run win over Sri Lanka in the final, India put on a massive 211 runs on the board, courtesy of a quickfire start from opener Abhishek Sharma and a stellar finish from vice-captain Tilak Varma.

The tall score, however, came under a brief scare when Hazan Nawaz’s rapid half-century threatened to take the game away. With 44 required off 12 balls, Jasprit Bumrah’s penultimate over nearly shut the lid on Nawaz and Pakistan, leaving a 33-run deficit for the final over.