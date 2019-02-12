India cricketers unwind after successful tour of Australia, New Zealand

Members of the Indian cricket team returned home after a long and gruelling tour of Australia and New Zealand. Several of them were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned after a span of three months. In the limited overs format, India drew a T20I series in Australia after which they won the ODI series.

After the successful tour to Down Under, India travelled to New Zeland where they won the ODI series by a margin of 4-1 but lost the T20I series 1-2. India’s next assignment is against Australia at home where they square off in 2 T20Is and 5 ODIs.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni returned to India, accompanied by allrounder Kedar Jadhav. The wicketkeeper batsman was seen in a video landing at the airport with Jadhav.

India’s limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was seen playing with his daughter Samaira. Rohit was playing with his daughter after returning from New Zealand.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav also shared a photo with other teammates and captioned it: “After a long and gruelling tour, time to head back home with loads of happy memories to cherish.”

Opener Shikhar Dhawan who had a mixed outing down under shared a video where he can be seen doing some fitness exercises. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also shared a photo.

Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik shared their respective Instagram stories. The Indian skipper can be seen enjoying time with his wife Anushka Sharma.

Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, can be seen enjoying South Indian delicacies with his spouse Dipika Pallikal.

Karthik scored a quickfire 33 of 16 balls in the final T20I vs New Zealand, but could not get the Indian team over the finishing line as they lost the match by just four runs.

The series between India and Australia begins on February 24.