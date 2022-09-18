India cricket team unveils new jersey for T20 World Cup

Over the years, the India cricket team jersey has seen its fair share of evolution. From the iconic 2003 World Cup one which had the tricolour painted from the bottom to the centre of the jersey while featuring dark blue lines on the sides, to the 2011 one which was halfway between a light and a dark shade with the tricolour stripes on both sides. The more recent jerseys released in 2020 and 2021, pays tribute to the Oxford Blue 1992 one and are almost identical, except for some minor tweaks here and there.

Continuing with the tradition, BCCI on Sunday unveiled India’s new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup which will also be worn by them for the Australia and South Africa home series. In a slight deviation from the recent darker blue jerseys, this one has a lighter shade which might remind fans of the jerseys of yesteryears.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23.

Before the World Cup, however, India will take on Australia in a 3 match T20I series, starting on Tuesday. Speaking ahead of the 1st T20I, captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday, said that Virat Kohli is going to be a back-up opener, while KL Rahul will open with him at the T20 World Cup. He also added that leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was unfortunate to miss out as he wanted R Ashwin, who provides a different dimension to the team balance.

“KL Rahul will open for us at the T20 World Cup. We are not going to experiment with that position a lot. His performances often go unnoticed. He is a very important player for India,” Rohit told reporters in Mohali.

On Virat Kohli as an opening option, said, “It is always nice to have options available for you, especially if you are going into a tournament such as T20 World Cup, you want that flexibility. It’s an option for us, and since we have not taken the third opener, he can obviously open.”