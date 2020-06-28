‘Spinners are being ignored’: Former India spinner says art dying in India

Kuldeep Yadav needs to develop more variations, said Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. (File Photo/Reuters) Kuldeep Yadav needs to develop more variations, said Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. (File Photo/Reuters)

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, one of India’s leading spinner of the 1980s, said cricket is being played in such a way in India these days that the art of spin bowling is being pushed to extinction. He predicted that there will not be any good spinners in the country after the current generation.

“I feel spinners are being ignored. The current lot is trying but after this, I don’t think we will get good spinners in India,” Sivaramakrishnan told WV Raman during an episode of the chat show ‘Inside Out’.

“Captaincy has become negative in terms of not giving runs and keeping it tight. You don’t get to see attacking field position to a spinner bowling. That means you are waiting for the batsman to make mistakes and fall in the deep and not in the slips or forward short-leg,” he explained.

#ExpressEditorial | Rajinder Goel did not get to play for the country. That's a mighty loss for Indian cricket.

He suggested that the Indian national team appoint a specialist spin bowling coach.

Speaking on Kuldeep Yadav, he said the India spinner needs to develop more variations.

‘Performed better under Gavaskar because he planned, not Kapil’

Sivararamakrishnan, a leg spinner who made his India debut as a 16-year-old in 1983, had been dubbed a ‘boy wizard’ because of how he made an instant impact in international cricket, but made little impact after the massively successful 1985 World Championship campaign.

He explained that how spinners perform has a lot to do with how their captains plan out situations with them.

“I always performed really well under (Sunil) Gavaskar and not so much under Kapil Dev. Kapil was a very instinctive captain while Gavaskar was a captain who would plan things…who would tell you what he expects from you,” he said.

