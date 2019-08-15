Watch: Indian cricket team wishes fans on 73rd Independence Day

The Indian men’s cricket team took to social media amidst their tour of West Indies to wish the fans on India’s 73rd Independence Day. From captain Virat Kohli, head coach Ravi Shastri to fresh faces like Khaleel Ahmed and Shreyas Iyer, cricketers wished the fans on Twitter.

While Kohli wished it was the most “iconic” day in the calender for Indians, Kedar Jadhav wished the fans in Marathi. The video ends with everyone clenching their fist and saying “Jai Hind”, celebrating the day when India gained its freedom from a 190-year-long British colonial rule.

Meanwhile, in the third ODI of the series against West Indies in Trinidad, India defeated the hosts by six wickets to clinch the series by 2-0. Chasing a revised target of 255 in 35 overs due to multiple interruptions by the weather, Virat Kohli played a captain’s innings and scored his 43rd ODI hundred to help his team win the match.

India will next face West Indies in the first Test of the series on August 22 at North Sound, Antigua. They have won the T20I series 3-0 and wrapped up the ODI series 2-0 on Wednesday.