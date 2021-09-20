scorecardresearch
Monday, September 20, 2021
India to play four Tests, 14 T20Is and three ODIs at home between November 2021 to June 2022

These matches involve bilateral series against New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies.  

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 20, 2021 4:54:28 pm
A view of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which will host the final match of the New Zealand series. (File Photo/BCCI)

The Indian cricket team will play four Tests, 14 T20Is and three ODIs at home between November 2021 to June 2022, the BCCI announced in a press release on Monday.

IND-NZ schedule

17 Nov, 2021 – 1st T20I, Jaipur
19th Nov, 2021 – 2nd T20I, Ranchi
21st Nov, 2021 – 3rd T20I, Kolkata
25th Nov to 29th Nov, 2021 – 1st Test, Kanpur
3rd Dec to 7th Dec, 2021 – 2nd Test, Mumbai

IND-WI schedule

6th Feb, 2022 – 1st ODI, Ahmedabad
9th Feb, 2022 – 2nd ODI, Jaipur
12th Feb, 2022 – 3rd ODI, Kolkata
15th Feb, 2022 – 1st T20I, Cuttack
18th Feb, 2022 – 2nd T20I, Vizag
20th Feb, 2022 – 3rd T20I, Trivandram

IND-SL schedule

25th Feb to 5th Mar, 2022 – 1st Test, Bengaluru
5th Mar to 9th Mar, 2022 – 2nd Test, Mohali
13th Mar, 2022 – 1st T20I, Mohali
15th Mar, 2022 – 2nd T20I, Dharamshala
18th Mar, 2022 – 3rd T20I, Lucknow

IND-SA schedule

9th Jun, 2022 – 1st T20I, Chennai
12th Jun, 2022 – 2nd T20I, Bengaluru
14th Jun, 2022 – 3rd T20I, Nagpur
17th Jun, 2022 – 4th T20I, Rajkot
19th Jun, 2022 – 5th T20I, Delhi

