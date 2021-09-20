India to play four Tests, 14 T20Is and three ODIs at home between November 2021 to June 2022

Updated: September 20, 2021 4:54:28 pm
The Indian cricket team will play four Tests, 14 T20Is and three ODIs at home between November 2021 to June 2022, the BCCI announced in a press release on Monday.
These matches involve bilateral series against New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies.
IND-NZ schedule
17 Nov, 2021 – 1st T20I, Jaipur
19th Nov, 2021 – 2nd T20I, Ranchi
21st Nov, 2021 – 3rd T20I, Kolkata
25th Nov to 29th Nov, 2021 – 1st Test, Kanpur
3rd Dec to 7th Dec, 2021 – 2nd Test, Mumbai
IND-WI schedule
6th Feb, 2022 – 1st ODI, Ahmedabad
9th Feb, 2022 – 2nd ODI, Jaipur
12th Feb, 2022 – 3rd ODI, Kolkata
15th Feb, 2022 – 1st T20I, Cuttack
18th Feb, 2022 – 2nd T20I, Vizag
20th Feb, 2022 – 3rd T20I, Trivandram
IND-SL schedule
25th Feb to 5th Mar, 2022 – 1st Test, Bengaluru
5th Mar to 9th Mar, 2022 – 2nd Test, Mohali
13th Mar, 2022 – 1st T20I, Mohali
15th Mar, 2022 – 2nd T20I, Dharamshala
18th Mar, 2022 – 3rd T20I, Lucknow
IND-SA schedule
9th Jun, 2022 – 1st T20I, Chennai
12th Jun, 2022 – 2nd T20I, Bengaluru
14th Jun, 2022 – 3rd T20I, Nagpur
17th Jun, 2022 – 4th T20I, Rajkot
19th Jun, 2022 – 5th T20I, Delhi
