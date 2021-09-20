India to play four Tests, 14 T20Is and three ODIs at home between November 2021 to June 2022

A view of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which will host the final match of the New Zealand series. (File Photo/BCCI)

The Indian cricket team will play four Tests, 14 T20Is and three ODIs at home between November 2021 to June 2022, the BCCI announced in a press release on Monday. These matches involve bilateral series against New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies. IND-NZ schedule 17 Nov, 2021 – 1st T20I, Jaipur

19th Nov, 2021 – 2nd T20I, Ranchi

21st Nov, 2021 – 3rd T20I, Kolkata

25th Nov to 29th Nov, 2021 – 1st Test, Kanpur

3rd Dec to 7th Dec, 2021 – 2nd Test, Mumbai IND-WI schedule https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png 6th Feb, 2022 – 1st ODI, Ahmedabad

9th Feb, 2022 – 2nd ODI, Jaipur

12th Feb, 2022 – 3rd ODI, Kolkata

15th Feb, 2022 – 1st T20I, Cuttack

18th Feb, 2022 – 2nd T20I, Vizag

20th Feb, 2022 – 3rd T20I, Trivandram IND-SL schedule 25th Feb to 5th Mar, 2022 – 1st Test, Bengaluru

5th Mar to 9th Mar, 2022 – 2nd Test, Mohali

13th Mar, 2022 – 1st T20I, Mohali

15th Mar, 2022 – 2nd T20I, Dharamshala

18th Mar, 2022 – 3rd T20I, Lucknow IND-SA schedule 9th Jun, 2022 – 1st T20I, Chennai

12th Jun, 2022 – 2nd T20I, Bengaluru

14th Jun, 2022 – 3rd T20I, Nagpur

17th Jun, 2022 – 4th T20I, Rajkot

19th Jun, 2022 – 5th T20I, Delhi

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.



The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.



© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd