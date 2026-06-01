India cricket schedule after IPL 2026: Check Team India’s full fixture, match list

India are slated to play at least 15 ODIs more in 2026. (AP Photo)

India cricket schedule after IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 came to a close after two months of high-octane action with Royal Challengers Bengaluru trumping Gujarat Titans to clinch their second title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In only a week from the conclusion of the IPL season, Indian cricket will return to top-tier action with international duties resuming from June 6 in New Chandigarh.

India will host Afghanistan in a Test and three ODIs between June 6 and 20. The Test match played in Mullanpur will feature outside the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The Men in Blue will then fly to Europe, featuring in seven T20Is and three ODIs against Ireland and England.