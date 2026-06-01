India cricket schedule after IPL 2026: Check Team India’s full fixture, match list

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India cricket schedule after IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 came to a close after two months of high-octane action with Royal Challengers Bengaluru trumping Gujarat Titans to clinch their second title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
In only a week from the conclusion of the IPL season, Indian cricket will return to top-tier action with international duties resuming from June 6 in New Chandigarh.
India will host Afghanistan in a Test and three ODIs between June 6 and 20. The Test match played in Mullanpur will feature outside the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The Men in Blue will then fly to Europe, featuring in seven T20Is and three ODIs against Ireland and England.
Two WTC Tests against Sri Lanka are scheduled for August. However, the official schedule has yet to be released. India’s 2026-27 home season will then begin in late September,
|Date
|Tour
|Hosts
|Matches
|6-20 June
|Afghanistan Tour of India
|India
|1 Test, 3 ODIs
|26-28 June
|India tour of Ireland
|Ireland
|2 T20Is
|1-19 July
|India tour of England
|England
|5 T20Is, 3 ODIs
|23-26 July
|India tour of Zimbabwe
|Zimbabwe
|3 T20Is
|TBD
|India tour of Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|2 Tests
|27 Sep – 17 Oct
|West Indies tour of India
|India
|3 ODIs, 5 T20Is
|TBD
|India tour of New Zealand
|New Zealand
|2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is
|13-27 Dec
|Sri Lanka tour of India
|India
|3 ODIs, 3 T20Is
India’s Test Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper)
India’s ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma*, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya*, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.