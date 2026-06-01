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India cricket schedule after IPL 2026: Check Team India’s full fixture, match list

India cricket schedule for 2026: The Men in Blue are slated to return to action on June 6 with more than 40 matches slated to be held across formats for the rest of the year.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readJun 1, 2026 07:20 PM IST
India are slated to play at least 15 ODIs more in 2026. (AP Photo)India are slated to play at least 15 ODIs more in 2026. (AP Photo)
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India cricket schedule after IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 came to a close after two months of high-octane action with Royal Challengers Bengaluru trumping Gujarat Titans to clinch their second title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In only a week from the conclusion of the IPL season, Indian cricket will return to top-tier action with international duties resuming from June 6 in New Chandigarh.

India will host Afghanistan in a Test and three ODIs between June 6 and 20. The Test match played in Mullanpur will feature outside the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The Men in Blue will then fly to Europe, featuring in seven T20Is and three ODIs against Ireland and England.

Two WTC Tests against Sri Lanka are scheduled for August. However, the official schedule has yet to be released. India’s 2026-27 home season will then begin in late September,

India men’s cricket schedule for 2026

Date Tour Hosts Matches
6-20 June Afghanistan Tour of India India 1 Test, 3 ODIs
26-28 June India tour of Ireland Ireland 2 T20Is
1-19 July India tour of England England 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs
23-26 July India tour of Zimbabwe Zimbabwe 3 T20Is
TBD India tour of Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 2 Tests
27 Sep – 17 Oct West Indies tour of India India 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is
TBD India tour of New Zealand New Zealand 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is
13-27 Dec Sri Lanka tour of India India 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

India vs Afghanistan series schedule

  • Only Test: June 6 to 10 – New Chandigarh
  • 1st ODI: June 13 – Dharamsala
  • 2nd ODI: June 17 – Lucknow
  • 3rd ODI: June 20 – Chennai

India squads for Afghanistan series

India’s Test Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper)

India’s ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma*, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya*, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey

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