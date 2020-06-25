scorecardresearch
A watershed moment in Indian cricket history: Indian cricketers relive 1983 World Cup victory

In the 1983 World Cup final, India managed to score just 183 runs. In reply, West Indies were bowled out for 140.

Updated: June 25, 2020 4:04:10 pm
1983 world cup, June 25 1983, cricket world cup Kapil Dev Captain and Mohinder Amarnath vice-captain of 1983 world cup winning team. (Express photo).

On June 25, 1983, the Indian national cricket team under the leadership of Kapil Dev defied all odds to lift their first-ever World Cup trophy. On Thursday, the entire country came together to rewind and celebrate 37 years of India’s maiden World Cup triumph.

In the finals of the Prudential Cup, it was West Indies who won the toss and put India in to bat first.

However, the Kapil Dev-led side could only put 183 on the board. In reply, West Indies were bowled out for 140 as India won the match by 43 runs and stunned the world.

Kapil Dev lifting the trophy at the balcony of Lord’s Cricket Ground still remains an image to savour for all the Indian fans. Mohinder Amarnath was chosen as the man of the match as he scored 26 runs with the bat and also picked up three wickets with the ball.

