India knocked out of Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 after losing to Australia in must-win clash

India are knocked out of Women's T20 World Cup after losing to Australia.(AP)

The Indian women’s cricket team crashed out of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday after falling short against old rivals Australia in a must-win Group A clash at Lord’s in London.

Half-centuries from veteran Australians Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner powered Australia past India’s total, as the six-time champions chased down 171, what initially looked like a stiff target in just 19 overs with six wickets remaining.

Pacer Renuka Singh gave India early hope by dismissing opener Georgia Voll in the very first over, much to the delight of the large crowd in London. Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield then steadied the innings, but India kept things tight with disciplined bowling and sharp fielding.