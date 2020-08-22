India could have won the 2019 World Cup with Ambati Rayudu in the side: Suresh Raina

xxx

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has said that Ambati Rayudu should have been included in India’s World Cup 2019 squad as No.4 batsman. The in-form Rayudu’s axe had led to a lot of controversy with many feeling that the Hyderabad cricketer was wronged in the situation.

The 33-year-old was overlooked despite two Indian players sustaining injuries at the World Cup. While Rayudu was listed in the reserves for the ongoing World Cup tournament, Mayank Agarwal was picked over him to replace Vijay Shankar when he was injured.

Recalling Rayudu’s incident, Raina told Cricbuzz, “I wanted Rayudu to be India’s number four because he was working very hard, playing almost one and a half years. He performed really well and he wasn’t there. I didn’t enjoy the tour in 2018 because of the circumstances where Rayudu failed his fitness test. It didn’t feel good that I was picked as he failed.”

Outspoken Raina did not mince words while saying that Rayudu could be the best bet at number 4 and India could have won the World Cup with the all-rounder in the team. Hailing the CSK teammate, Raina also said, “Rayudu was the best choice and as it’s the way he plays the game in the CSK. And he was batting really well in the camp in Chennai.”

Having overlooked twice for the world cup selection, the middle-order batsman had announced his retirement on July 13, 2019 and did not state the reason for it. He had also said that he would not play in the IPL and was open to playing in other T20 leagues abroad.

Now both Raina, who recently called it quits on August 15, and Rayudu are part of the CSK set up who will next be seen in the yellow colours during the IPL in UAE from September 19.

