scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

India consolidate position at No 2, remain in hunt for WTC final

The series win against Bangladesh brightened India's hope for a back-to-back WTC final appearance.

Shreyas Iyer batting against Bangladesh in the second test in Dhaka. (ICC)

India’s 2-0 series sweep over Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday consolidated their position at the number two spot behind leaders Australia in the ICC World Test Championship standings.

The series win brightened India’s hope for a back-to-back WTC final appearance.

Chasing 145, India were in real trouble at 74 for 7 but Ravichandran Ashwin (42 not out ) and Shreyas Iyer (29 not out) held fort and stitched unbeaten 71 runs for the eighth-wicket to pull off a three-wicket win on the fourth day of the second and final Test.

This helped India consolidate their position behind Australia with 58.92 per cent of possible points with a crucial home series against Australia (four Tests) due in February-March next year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
The urge to spill it all out
The urge to spill it all out

India need to produce some good results during their series against pacesetters Australia if they are to make it to back-to-back appearances in the WTC final.

Read |Dhaka Test: Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer rescue India with narrow win over Bangladesh

Australia are in the box seat to qualify for their first WTC final, with the Pat Cummins’ side currently holding a healthy lead at the top of the standings with 76.92 per cent of possible points.

Fresh from their six-wicket win over South Africa, Australia have two more matches at home against the Proteas in Melbourne and Sydney.
Four Tests in India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February and March next year will be Australia’s final assignment in this period, but they also have the chance to seal their place in the ongoing home series.

Advertisement
Read |‘The scientist did it’: Tributes pour in after Ravichandran Ashwin’s heroics at Dhaka

India took the second place after Dean Elgar side’s loss but the Proteas can still have an opportunity to reclaim their place inside the top two by bouncing back in the ongoing series in Australia.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

South Africa do have the luxury of two matches at home against the West Indies in February and March

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 02:12:57 pm
Next Story

Enjoy Christmas with this gluten-free millet cake recipe

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 25: Latest News
close