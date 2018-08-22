India vs England, 3rd Test: India complete Day 5 formality, win Test by 203 runs

England were 317 all out and their 2-0 series lead has now been cut down to 2-1 in the five-Test rubber. (Source: Reuters) England were 317 all out and their 2-0 series lead has now been cut down to 2-1 in the five-Test rubber. (Source: Reuters)

India beat England in the third Test at Trent Bridge by 203 runs. England started the fifth day on 311/9 and it took India no more than three overs to get the final wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin was the man who took it, as James Anderson ended up top gloving the ball up over his head to slips. England were 317 all out and their 2-0 series lead has now been cut down to 2-1 in the five-Test rubber.

India declared on Day 3 with a mammoth 520-run lead and the England batting line-up crumbled to 62/4. Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes then stonewalled the Indian bowlers. The two ended up putting up 169 runs for the fifth wicket and Buttler scored is maiden Test century. But the new ball did the trick for India with Buttler’s wicket triggering another England collapse. The hosts went from 231/5 to 241/8 and by the time no.11 James Anderson had walked in, England were 291/9. But he and Adil Rashid managed to hold off the Indian pacers and Ashwin and forced the game into the fifth day. Ashwin finally took the decisive wicket.

Virat Kohli was the player of the match. It was his 103 in the second innings that helped India take the big lead. But unlike the previous two matches, the Indian captain was assisted ably by his team-mates. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul chipped in with significant total. Hardik Pandya, who took five wickets in England’s first innings, scored a quickfire 52 in the Indian second innings to take their lead to where it ended up being.

India’s deficit in the five-match series has now been cut down to 2-1. The next Test will be at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and that starts on August 30. The final Test will be played at The Oval starting on September 7.

