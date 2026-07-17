India batting coach on Rohit Sharma’s poor form: ‘Doesn’t make any difference’

Rohit made 26 off 43 balls in the second ODI at Cardiff and looked scratchy for much of his innings before Will Jacks dismissed him attempting a sweep. (CREIMAS)

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak brushed aside concerns over Rohit Sharma’s lean run in the ODI series against England, insisting the veteran opener was under no pressure and attributing his lack of runs to challenging batting conditions.

Rohit made 26 off 43 balls in the second ODI at Cardiff and looked scratchy for much of his innings before Will Jacks dismissed him attempting a sweep.

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“I don’t think that a player as big as Rohit (Sharma) can feel any pressure. He’s too good a player to feel that. Yes, he didn’t get runs. I don’t think that makes any difference. Today also, it looked like he’ll probably get a good innings out. But that’s okay,” Kotak said in the post-match press conference on Thursday.