India clinch first ODI series win in NZ in seven years, defend 209 in Tauranga

Despite a second consecutive batting collapse at the Bay Oval in Tauranga, India eked out a narrow 22-run win over New Zealand, clinching their first ODI series win in the country in seven years on Sunday.

The win meant that Friday’s 244-run defeat will only end as an aberration in a 3-1 series victory.

IND vs NZ 5TH ODI: AS IT HAPPENED

Brought back into the contest by a superlative performance by the seam quartet comprising Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Auqib Nabi and debutant Yash Thakur, India tightened the Kiwis chase and took it down to the wire.

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Playing his first match of the series, Siraj and left-armer Arshdeep were integral in reducing the Black Caps to 119 for five as stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer banked on the seam attack to take the game deep. His introduction of spin only occurred after the 35-over mark.