India clinch first ODI series win in NZ in seven years, defend 209 in Tauranga

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Despite a second consecutive batting collapse at the Bay Oval in Tauranga, India eked out a narrow 22-run win over New Zealand, clinching their first ODI series win in the country in seven years on Sunday.
The win meant that Friday’s 244-run defeat will only end as an aberration in a 3-1 series victory.
IND vs NZ 5TH ODI: AS IT HAPPENED
Brought back into the contest by a superlative performance by the seam quartet comprising Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Auqib Nabi and debutant Yash Thakur, India tightened the Kiwis chase and took it down to the wire.
Playing his first match of the series, Siraj and left-armer Arshdeep were integral in reducing the Black Caps to 119 for five as stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer banked on the seam attack to take the game deep. His introduction of spin only occurred after the 35-over mark.
While Arshdeep emrged with figures of 3 for 30 in 10 overs, Siraj picked up two wickets for 50. The spinners did not disappoint either. Naman Dhir chipped in with the crucial wicket of New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner and left-arm spinner Axar Patel picked up two, including the final wicket of Blair Tickner, besides registering a crucial 46 at number five.
Earlier in the day, India suffered a second successive Powerplay collapse as they lost heavyweights Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early. Rohit fell for seven, ending the series with 30 runs at a 7.5 average, his second-lowest in a bilateral series. Kohli followed suit as he fell on five and recorded his second-worst average (21.5) in a bilateral series with at least four innings.
India will next feature in a ODI series at home against Sri Lanka, starting December 13. However, the Test team wil gear up for two crucial matches against the hosts, starting at the Basin Reserve on November 19.