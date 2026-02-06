India thump England by 100 runs in final, lift their record-extending sixth Under-19 World Cup title

India Colts clinched their sixth Under-19 World Cup title after defeating England in the 2026 final in Harare on Friday.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 6, 2026 08:21 PM IST
India clinched their sixth Under-19 World Cup title after defeating England in the 2026 final in Harare. (PHOTO: ICC)India clinched their sixth Under-19 World Cup title after defeating England in the 2026 final in Harare. (PHOTO: ICC)
In what was a complete domination in Harare, the India U19 side thumped England in the ICC 2026 Under-19 World Cup final to clinch their record-extending sixth title.

Powered by batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 80-ball 175 in the first innings and then a comprehensive bowling performance, the Boys in Blue handed the Three Lions a crushing 100-run loss in what was India’s 10th U19 World Cup final on Friday.

Chasing a record high total of 412, England, after a positive start, crumbled in the middle phase, where India picked quick wickets, putting the English side in backfoot. Then, it was a lone fight waged by Caleb Falconer, who struck an entertaining century, but England were eventually bundled out for 311 in 40.1 overs.

This is India’s sixth U19 World Cup title, having previously won on five occasions in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022.

Earlier in the first innings, batting prodigy Sooryavanshi played arguably the most dominant knock in the history of the U19 World Cup, his 175 with an astonishing 15 sixes propelling India to a record 411/9 in 50 overs. The 14-year-old produced a knock for the ages and raced to the three-figure mark in a mere 55 balls to become the second fastest centurion in these tournaments.

AS IT HAPPENED | INDIA VS ENGLAND UNDER-19 WORLD CUP 2026 FINAL HIGHLIGHTS

This is the record for the best individual score in a U19 World Cup final and is also the highest team total in the summit showdown of the tournament.

The opener exploded when it mattered the most, reaching his fifty in just 32 balls and continued in the same vein to torment the English bowlers with his wide range of strokes. His second fifty came off just 23 balls.

QUICK COMMENT | Quick Comment | Tale of two 175s: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi does a Kapil Dev

As many as 150 off his 175 runs came off boundaries, thanks to his 15 sixes and as many fours, during a knock in which he literally toyed with the opposition attack and turned the Harare Sports Club into his playground.

He now holds the record for most sixes in a Youth ODI innings, surpassing his own 14 maximums against the UAE at ICCA Dubai in December.

Sooryavanshi now also has the fastest 150 (off 71 balls) in U-19 cricket, bettering the 98 balls taken by England’s Ben Mayes against Scotland at the same venue earlier in the competition.

(With PTI inputs)

Feb 06: Latest News