India thump England by 100 runs in final, lift their record-extending sixth Under-19 World Cup title

India clinched their sixth Under-19 World Cup title after defeating England in the 2026 final in Harare. (PHOTO: ICC)

In what was a complete domination in Harare, the India U19 side thumped England in the ICC 2026 Under-19 World Cup final to clinch their record-extending sixth title.

Powered by batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 80-ball 175 in the first innings and then a comprehensive bowling performance, the Boys in Blue handed the Three Lions a crushing 100-run loss in what was India’s 10th U19 World Cup final on Friday.

Chasing a record high total of 412, England, after a positive start, crumbled in the middle phase, where India picked quick wickets, putting the English side in backfoot. Then, it was a lone fight waged by Caleb Falconer, who struck an entertaining century, but England were eventually bundled out for 311 in 40.1 overs.