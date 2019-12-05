India chasing well in T20s, need to be better batting first: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (File Photo) BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (File Photo)

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly spoke about the Indian team’s approach towards next year’s T20 World Cup and his preferences in films at an event in Kolkata on Thursday.

“We are chasing very well in T20 cricket. We need to do the same when batting first. We haven’t played many T20 internationals and I am confident by the World Cup we will be absolutely ready,” Ganguly said at a book launch.

Ganguly was also asked some light-hearted questions which ranged from his favourite film to his favourite actor.

“My all time favourite film is Sholay,” he said.

And if he got the chance to play a character in a film, which one would it be?

“That’s a very difficult question because I don’t think I can act. But some of my favourite characters would be Amitabh Bachchan and Gabbar Singh in Sholay. Gabbar Singh was a bit more popular. Not that I can play a Gabbar Singh, but his role in Sholay actually made that film” he said.

“I was very fond of Soumitra Chattopadhyay’s roles in different Satyajit Ray films. I thought it was fantastic. Not just his role but the entire cast of the Satyajit Ray films were fantastic,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

