India Cements job delays Dravid’s elevation to NCA head

Former India captain Rahul Dravid will have to pick between being head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and the vice president of India Cements. The Committee of Administrators approved his appointment at the NCA on Saturday but the BCCI’s legal team has raised the issue of Dravid being a paid employee of India Cements. The Indian board wants clarity from Dravid on whether he can go on ‘leave without pay’ from India Cements once he takes over as head of cricket to avoid falling foul of conflict of interest recommendations.

“We want Dravid on board as NCA’s head of cricket and he will have to work at the academy full time. He is also a vice-president at India Cements. He will have to choose one of the posts. The board is ok if he goes on ‘leave without pay’ from India Cements and then joins NCA. Once he clarifies his appointment will be made public,” sources in the BCCI informed.

Dravid’s contract as India Under-19 and India-A coach ends this month and if all goes well he will take charge at the NCA from July 1. Dravid’s new role will make him the point man to groom the next generation of cricketers.

Meanwhile, COA will take the view of the Supreme Court appointed amicus curie PS Narasimha if ethics officer DK Jain’s ruling that VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly were flouting the recommendations on conflict of interest — as they were holding multiple positions — was ‘restrictive’.

Jain in his order had stated that Laxman will have to choose between commentary, Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) post and being mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Whereas Ganguly will have to pick between CAC member, mentor of Delhi Capitals and Cricket Association of Bengal president. Ganguly is also a commentator. Jain in his order had directed BCCI to implement his direction in two weeks, however, the COA is all set to get a legal opinion.