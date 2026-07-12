India captain Shreyas Iyer lists out reasons for England series loss

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India captain Shreyas Iyer has once again listed the different ground dimensions and the failure of his team to adjust to the conditions as possible reasons for losing the series in England. Just three months after winning their second successive T20 World Cup, India ended their trip to UK without a single win, losing two matches in Ireland and another four in England with one being washed out.
When asked for the reasons for the series defeat, Shreyas kept it simple. “There hasn’t been any particular point but you see we kept on going from one venue to another and we kept on facing challenges especially in terms of the dimensions, the grounds, the conditions. Just to adapt to it as quickly as we could have anticipated that didn’t happen, that was one challenge and the other one is definitely they outplayed us in all departments I would say. So, I think combinations of all these points definitely led to this result,” Shreyas said.
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Since landing in England, India have been on the road every second day as they criss-crossed the country for the five matches. Starting the series in Durham, they moved to Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol and then finally to Southampton.
For Shreyas, who was leading the team for the first time in the trip, the results are a massive blow. Although they were outplayed across all three departments, the fielding in particular was a big concern for India as the intensity was clearly missing.
“See, majority of us we have played together in the IPL. We know our strengths and weaknesses. Just in terms of the fielding, I think it plays a key role especially building that momentum and energy around the team environment. I think we were definitely dominated by them in that aspect and why I feel fielding is very important is because it basically creates a rhythm in the team in all the matches. So, especially in T20 where your fitness demands, you need to be agile, you need to be aware about how the conditions are going to be and especially different outfields and different wickets. So, I think that’s one department if we are probably the best, if we basically dream to be the best team-wise, we will definitely prosper,” Iyer said.
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The 0-4 scoreline meant India ended up losing the top spot in ICC T20I rankings to England, just three months after winning the World Cup. “It matters to everyone. If you’re number one, I feel you’ve been doing something great for the team and also personally. And thinking about the World Cup, it’s two years from now. Everything that’s happening around right now is a preparation to the World Cup. So, the earlier and the quicker we learn, it’s beneficial for the team environment and also for the players who are coming in here,” the India captain added.
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