India captain Shreyas Iyer lists out reasons for England series loss

India captain Shreyas Iyer has once again listed the different ground dimensions and the failure of his team to adjust to the conditions as possible reasons for losing the series in England. Just three months after winning their second successive T20 World Cup, India ended their trip to UK without a single win, losing two matches in Ireland and another four in England with one being washed out.

When asked for the reasons for the series defeat, Shreyas kept it simple. “There hasn’t been any particular point but you see we kept on going from one venue to another and we kept on facing challenges especially in terms of the dimensions, the grounds, the conditions. Just to adapt to it as quickly as we could have anticipated that didn’t happen, that was one challenge and the other one is definitely they outplayed us in all departments I would say. So, I think combinations of all these points definitely led to this result,” Shreyas said.