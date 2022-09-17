scorecardresearch
India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Live: Gambhir vs Sehwag at Eden

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Live Score Streaming and Updates: India Capitals will be led by Gautam Gambhir while Gujarat Giants will be captained by Virender Sehwag.

Updated: September 17, 2022 6:45:03 pm
India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Live Score Streaming and Updates: India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will square off against each other in the first match of Legends League Cricket on Saturday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. A special benefit match was played on Friday at the same venue where India Maharajas prevailed over the World Giants. India Capitals will be led by Gautam Gambhir while Gujarat Giants will be captained by Virender Sehwag.

Live Blog

Legends League 2022: Follow India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants live action below

18:45 (IST)17 Sep 2022
Legends League 2022 Live: Johnson is ready to rock
18:44 (IST)17 Sep 2022
Legends League 2022 Live: Live Visuals
18:37 (IST)17 Sep 2022
Legends League 2022 Live: Hello and Welcome

Legends League cricket 2022 begins tonight when India capitals take on Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener. Stay tuned for live updates.

Legends League 2022: Here are the two squads

India Capitals Squad: Gautam Gambhir(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jacques Kallis, Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Ravi Bopara, Asghar Afghan, Farveez Maharoof, Prosper Utseya, Mashrafe Mortaza, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, John Mooney, Rajat Bhatia, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe

Gujarat Giants Squad: Virender Sehwag(c), Parthiv Patel(w), Elton Chigumbura, Daniel Vettori, Chris Gayle, Joginder Sharma, Chris Tremlett, Lendl Simmons, Kevin O Brien, Graeme Swann, Ajantha Mendis, Ashok Dinda, Stuart Binny, Manvinder Bisla, Richard Levi, Mitchell McClenaghan

