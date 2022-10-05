scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Live now

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Final Live Score Updates: Toss coming up soon in Legends League Cricket finale

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legend League Cricket Final Live Updates: Winner takes home a prize money of 2 crore.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 5, 2022 6:56:16 pm
India Capitals | Bhilwara Kings | Legend League CricketIndia Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Final Live: Follow live action from Jaipur.

IND CAP vs BK, Legend League Cricket 2022 Final Match Live Updates: India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will face each other in the final of the Legends League Cricket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals and Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings finished the league stage in the Top-2 because of their consistent performances. Winner takes home a prize money of 2 crore.

Live Blog

Legends League Cricket 2022 Final Live: India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings live action below

18:56 (IST)05 Oct 2022
Legends League Final Live: Fun and Frolic
18:51 (IST)05 Oct 2022
Legends League Final Live: Closer look at the two squads

India Capitals Squad: Gautam Gambhir(c), Dwayne Smith, Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ashley Nurse, John Mooney, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal, Ishwar Pandey, Praveen Gupta, Solomon Mire, Suhail Sharma, Dishant Yagnik, Asghar Afghan, Rajat Bhatia, Ravi Bopara, Mashrafe Mortaza, Jacques Kallis, Prosper Utseya, Farveez Maharoof

Bhilwara Kings Squad: William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk(w), Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Jesal Karia, Monty Panesar, Fidel Edwards, S Sreesanth, Sudeep Tyagi, Nick Compton, Rahul Sharma, Matt Prior, Dinesh Salunkhe, Naman Ojha, Mayank Tehlan, Samit Patel, Tanmay Srivastava, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Tino Best

18:43 (IST)05 Oct 2022
Legends League Final Live: The Capitals all geared up
18:41 (IST)05 Oct 2022
Legends League Final Live: Spotlight on Pathan

Irrfan Pathan had a stellar Road Safety World Series where he represented the India Legends and won the title. Can e lead the Kings to another title tonight?

18:39 (IST)05 Oct 2022
Legends League Final Live: Bhilwara Kings on their way
18:36 (IST)05 Oct 2022
Legends League Final Live: Hello and welcome

India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will face each other in the final of the Legends League Cricket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams have made it to the final on the back of some pretty consistent performances. 

Legends League Cricket 2022 Final Live Streaming and Updates: Here are the two squads

