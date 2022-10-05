India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Final Live Score Updates: Toss coming up soon in Legends League Cricket finale

IND CAP vs BK, Legend League Cricket 2022 Final Match Live Updates: India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will face each other in the final of the Legends League Cricket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals and Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings finished the league stage in the Top-2 because of their consistent performances. Winner takes home a prize money of 2 crore.
India Capitals Squad: Gautam Gambhir(c), Dwayne Smith, Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ashley Nurse, John Mooney, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal, Ishwar Pandey, Praveen Gupta, Solomon Mire, Suhail Sharma, Dishant Yagnik, Asghar Afghan, Rajat Bhatia, Ravi Bopara, Mashrafe Mortaza, Jacques Kallis, Prosper Utseya, Farveez Maharoof
Bhilwara Kings Squad: William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk(w), Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Jesal Karia, Monty Panesar, Fidel Edwards, S Sreesanth, Sudeep Tyagi, Nick Compton, Rahul Sharma, Matt Prior, Dinesh Salunkhe, Naman Ojha, Mayank Tehlan, Samit Patel, Tanmay Srivastava, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Tino Best
Irrfan Pathan had a stellar Road Safety World Series where he represented the India Legends and won the title. Can e lead the Kings to another title tonight?
India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will face each other in the final of the Legends League Cricket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams have made it to the final on the back of some pretty consistent performances.