‘You could literally pick three teams’: Gary Kirsten amazed by India’s depth after T20 World Cup triumph

When Gary Kirsten looks at Indian cricket today, he notices not just the quality of the players but also the remarkable depth available to the team. Recently, Kirsten spoke about the growth of Indian cricket and mentioned that the system is now so strong that the country could “literally pick three teams” that could compete at the highest level.
For decades, Indian cricket centred around a few iconic names. Their performances often determined the team’s success. The expectation was that a small group of star players would lead the side through critical moments. However, the former South African opener believed the landscape has changed dramatically. “There are just so many good Indian players around now. I mean, you could literally pick three teams,” he told Wisden.
He felt this depth has lessened the reliance on a few individuals and created a stronger system where competition for spots is intense. “There’s just so much depth in the system in India now,” Kirsten added.
Kirsten, who coached India from 2008 to 2011 and experienced one of its most successful periods, noted that the changes over the last fifteen years have transformed how the team operates. “India was driven largely around that superstardom status of each individual,” he said while reflecting on earlier times in Indian cricket.
The South African was reacting to remarks from former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who discussed moving away from what he called the “cult of the superstar,” describing a culture where personal achievements often took the spotlight. Kirsten said this mindset shift has played an important role in shaping the modern Indian team. “I think it’s changed significantly in India over the last 15 years, and I think he’s absolutely spot on,” Kirsten remarked. “So it makes complete sense that the whole game resting on one, two, three, four individuals is not necessary anymore,” he added.
The growth of local teams, a steady stream of young talent, and the rise of high-pressure tournaments have all expanded India’s player pool over the years. Because of this, the national team frequently rotates players across formats without a noticeable drop in quality, which was much rarer in the past. For Kirsten, who guided India to the 2011 World Cup title, this change reflects a natural progression of the sport in a cricket-loving country with a rich talent base.
