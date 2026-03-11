‘You could literally pick three teams’: Gary Kirsten amazed by India’s depth after T20 World Cup triumph

Kirsten, who coached India from 2008 to 2011, noted that the changes over the last fifteen years have transformed how the team operates. (AP Photo)

When Gary Kirsten looks at Indian cricket today, he notices not just the quality of the players but also the remarkable depth available to the team. Recently, Kirsten spoke about the growth of Indian cricket and mentioned that the system is now so strong that the country could “literally pick three teams” that could compete at the highest level.

For decades, Indian cricket centred around a few iconic names. Their performances often determined the team’s success. The expectation was that a small group of star players would lead the side through critical moments. However, the former South African opener believed the landscape has changed dramatically. “There are just so many good Indian players around now. I mean, you could literally pick three teams,” he told Wisden.