‘India cannot win World Cup with this combination’: Former batter slams T20 team

Former India batter Mohammed Kaif did not mince words as he slammed the T20I side after their crushing defeat to the West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Shreyas Iyer’s men endured another brutal century from West Indies captain Shai Hope, who slammed his fourth ton in seven matches on the tour since last month. Hope’s hundred propelled the visitors to a massive 247-run total, a bridge too far for India as they suffered a 24-run defeat.

Kaif lambasted India’s combination throughout the five-match series, which currently stands 2-2 ahead of the final T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kaif criticised India’s bowling attack, stating that the current set-up will prove insufficient when they plan to defend their T20 World Cup title two years later.