‘India can never be a weak team…..They should play fearless cricket’: Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has stated that despite no ICC title since their Champions Trophy win in 2013, ‘India can never be a weak team’.

“A country that has so much talent can never be a weak team. Half of the players don’t even get a chance. I would want Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and the selectors to hold on to the same team till the World Cup,” Ganguly told Sports Tak.

He further added, “When they reach the World Cup, they should play without any baggage. They should play fearless cricket, it doesn’t matter if they win the trophy or not.”

Since their last ICC trophy, India have played three finals and four semifinals across formats but haven’t been able to edge past the opposition in crunch games.

Most recently, their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign ended with a 10 wickets defeat to England, who chased down 169 in 16 overs.

Ganguly feels come the ODI World Cup at home later this year, the men in blue will need to find a way to detach themselves from the external pressure of expectations and deliver.

The 50-year-old, who was replaced by Roger Binny as the BCCI chief last year is currently in talks with the Delhi Capitals franchise for a management role.

“It’s just one role from another and I am looking forward to it. When I first joined hands with Delhi Capitals in 2019, the team has done pretty well since then. We will feel the void of Rishabh Pant. He is a top Indian cricketer but he is injured, we can’t do much about it,” Ganguly said.