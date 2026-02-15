India bundle out Pakistan for 114 as Men in Green record their third-lowest T20 World Cup score

This was also Pakistan's third lowest score in a T20 World Cup match, right behind their 82 vs West Indies in 2014 and 113/7 vs India in 2024.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 15, 2026 10:32 PM IST
India vs PakistanIndia's players wait for the third umpire's decision for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, second left, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan’s well documented batting collapse came back to haunt them in the crucial encounter against India on Sunday when they were bundled out for 114 runs, losing the match by 61 runs in a crucial Group A match at Colombo. This was also Pakistan’s third lowest score in a T20 World Cup match, right behind their 82 vs West Indies in 2014 and 113/7 vs India in 2024.

The morning showed the day for Pakistan in the run chase as they lost Sahibzada Farhan in the very first over by Hardik Pandya for a duck, followed by Saim Ayub and Salman Agha who fell to Jasprit Bumrah. Babar Azam wouldn’t last long either as Pakistan suddenly went 34/4 inside the powerplay.

After that, Usman Khan tried to build some resistance but he also fell for 44 which led to Pakistan suffering another collapse, losing Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan for just 5 runs after Usman’s wicket.

Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed departed before the Men in Green even crossed 100 runs before Usman Tariq was cleaned up as Pakistan lost another high-profile encounter against India. This was also the highest margin of loss between these two sides in T20Is.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan made a high-quality 77 off 40 balls on a challenging surface to take India to 175 for seven.

Put in to bat, Kishan took the game away from Pakistan despite the fall of Abhishek Sharma in the first over bowled by Salman Ali Agha.

The other Indian batters found it tough to get the boundaries against the Pakistan spinners. Agha employed pace for just two overs in the innings.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav made 32 off 27 balls. Saim Ayub was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, ending with three wickets for 25 runs in four overs.

Overall, Pakistan’s lowest-ever men’s T20I score of 74 against Australia in 2012 in Dubai. Pakistan’s lowest T20I total against India came in yet another defeat during the 2016 Asia Cup, where they could only add 83 runs in Dhaka.

