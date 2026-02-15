India bundle out Pakistan for 114 as Men in Green record their third-lowest T20 World Cup score

India's players wait for the third umpire's decision for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, second left, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Pakistan’s well documented batting collapse came back to haunt them in the crucial encounter against India on Sunday when they were bundled out for 114 runs, losing the match by 61 runs in a crucial Group A match at Colombo. This was also Pakistan’s third lowest score in a T20 World Cup match, right behind their 82 vs West Indies in 2014 and 113/7 vs India in 2024.

The morning showed the day for Pakistan in the run chase as they lost Sahibzada Farhan in the very first over by Hardik Pandya for a duck, followed by Saim Ayub and Salman Agha who fell to Jasprit Bumrah. Babar Azam wouldn’t last long either as Pakistan suddenly went 34/4 inside the powerplay.