India break all-time record for most consecutive Test series wins at home

India sealed the Test series against South Africa on Sunday by winning the 2nd Test by an innings and 137 runs on the fourth day of the match. The two teams will now go into the final match of the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead for the hosts. The last match of the series will be played in Ranchi from Saturday onwards.

11 – Virat Kohli’s India have broken the record for the most consecutive series wins at home. This is India’s 11th Test series win on the trot, in a sequence dating back to 2013. Since then, India have won 25 of the 32 Tests they have played at home, and lost just one Test – vs Australia in 2017.

The earlier record for this was held by Australia, who had two 10-series streaks – one ending in 2000 and another ending in 2008. No other team has more than 8 home series victories in a row in the history of Test cricket.

A world record 11 successive series wins at home for India. Shows you why playing away in India is one of the toughest assignments going. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 13, 2019

6 – The number of consecutive away losses South Africa have gone down to. This is the second-worst spell in their Test history, and their worst in the last 95 years. They had lost 10 consecutive away Tests between 1911 and 1924.

6 – The number of times Ravichandran Ashwin has got Dean Elgar out. This is the most number of times the South Africa opener has got out to one bowler. Ashwin also got Faf du Plessis out for the fifth time in Tests, which is also the most number of time Du Plessis has been dismissed by one bowler.

6 – The number of times Virat Kohli has scored a Test 200 and India have won. He is third on this list, with only Don Bradman (10 200+ scores in won Tests) and Kumar Sangakkara (7 200+ scores in won Tests) ahead of him.