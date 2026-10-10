‘Their careers are at stake’: Gambhir supports bowlers after India lose high-scoring Ranchi T20

Only 10 days after his ODI side chased down a record 406-run target against the West Indies in Guwahati, India head coach Gautam Gambhir saw his team fail to defend a 250-run target in the second T20I against the same opposition in Ranchi. On both occasions, Gambhir reflected on the plight of the bowlers, with placid pitches leaving them with limited options.

Gambhir saw cricket being reduced to just “batting” in Guwahati. On Friday night, he remarked that the bowlers’ careers are at stake due to the poor parity between bat and ball.

“They aren’t foreign bowlers; their careers are also at stake. They also worked hard to sit in this dressing room; it’s not like they didn’t work hard. They have also worked hard. So if there is an even competition, it will be good, and better cricket will be seen,” Gambhir said after West Indies gunned down a record chase, courtesy of their captain Shai Hope’s unbeaten century.