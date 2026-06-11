Indian-born cricketer who played with Gill named in Australia T20I squad

Delhi-born all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary was added to Australia's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. (Pic Credit: Nikhil Chaudhary Instagram)

A cricketer who once shared dressing rooms with Yuvraj Singh, Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma in domestic cricket could now be on the verge of an international debut for Australia.

Delhi-born all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary was added to Australia’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, putting him in contention to become the first Indian-born male cricketer in more than six decades to represent Australia at the international level.

The 30-year-old earned his maiden national call-up after Travis Head withdrew from Australia’s Bangladesh tour on personal leave. Chaudhary, who has been featuring for JB Bruges in the European T20 competition in Belgium and spent time with Delhi Capitals during the recent IPL season, is set to join the Australian squad in Dhaka on Friday.