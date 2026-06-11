Indian-born cricketer who played with Gill named in Australia T20I squad

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A cricketer who once shared dressing rooms with Yuvraj Singh, Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma in domestic cricket could now be on the verge of an international debut for Australia.
Delhi-born all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary was added to Australia’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, putting him in contention to become the first Indian-born male cricketer in more than six decades to represent Australia at the international level.
The 30-year-old earned his maiden national call-up after Travis Head withdrew from Australia’s Bangladesh tour on personal leave. Chaudhary, who has been featuring for JB Bruges in the European T20 competition in Belgium and spent time with Delhi Capitals during the recent IPL season, is set to join the Australian squad in Dhaka on Friday.
If selected, Chaudhary would become the first Indian-born male cricketer to represent Australia since Gujarat-born leg-spinner Rex Sellars, who played in the 1964 Test in Calcutta. Australia have fielded several players of Indian heritage in recent years, including Gurinder Sandhu and Tanveer Sangha, while Pune-born Lisa Sthalekar enjoyed a distinguished international career with the women’s team.
For Chaudhary, the call-up caps a remarkable journey that began in Delhi before taking him through India’s domestic circuit and eventually to Tasmania.
Before moving to Australia, he played 14 limited-overs matches for Punjab and also trialled with Mumbai Indians before a visit to Australia during the Covid-19 pandemic changed the course of his career.
With international borders closed, Chaudhary remained in Australia and pursued opportunities in club cricket. The road was far from straightforward. He worked several jobs to support himself, including at a Mexican restaurant, where he suffered a finger injury, and later as a postal delivery worker.
His fortunes changed after former Australia all-rounder James Hopes, then coaching Northern Suburbs in Queensland, recommended him to Hobart Hurricanes.
Since arriving in Tasmania, Chaudhary has established himself as a valuable all-rounder and fan favourite, known for his aggressive batting, leg-spin bowling and Kabaddi-inspired wicket celebrations.
Australia selector Tony Dodemaide said Chaudhary’s performances in the Big Bash League had earned him his opportunity.
“The panel has been impressed by his BBL form, particularly last season, leading to his addition to the squad,” Dodemaide said.
“Nikhil will gain invaluable experience in Bangladesh and will be in contention to play his first game for Australia when we sit down to pick a team for the opening T20 fixture here next week,” he added.
The call-up follows another productive domestic season. After helping Hobart Hurricanes lift the BBL title, Chaudhary scored 307 runs at an average of 30.70 and a strike rate of 153. Although the presence of wrist-spinners Rehan Ahmed and Rishad Hossain limited his bowling opportunities, he remained an important contributor in the middle order.
He also earned his first Tasmania contract after an impressive debut Sheffield Shield campaign that included a five-wicket haul against Queensland and a century against New South Wales. The first of the three T20Is is on June 17 in Chattogram.
Australia squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Nikhil Chaudhary, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa
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